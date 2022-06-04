Centiva Capital LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

