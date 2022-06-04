Centiva Capital LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $125.05 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

