Centiva Capital LP Acquires 8,065 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 344.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,901,000 after acquiring an additional 196,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,017,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

