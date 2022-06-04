Celo Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and $153,116.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 60,792,055 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

