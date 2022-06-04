Cavco Industries’ (CVCO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

