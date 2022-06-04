Cavco Industries’ (CVCO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.