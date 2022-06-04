CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.15% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 29,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $213,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,192 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.30 million during the quarter.

KLX Energy Services Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

