CastleKnight Management LP Takes $610,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.