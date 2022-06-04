CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,900 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock worth $4,604,294. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.