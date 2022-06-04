CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $273,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.81.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

