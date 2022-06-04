CastleKnight Management LP Invests $974,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.