CastleKnight Management LP Invests $768,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TNL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.