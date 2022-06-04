CastleKnight Management LP Invests $768,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE:TNL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.