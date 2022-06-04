CastleKnight Management LP Invests $418,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuidelOrtho news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

