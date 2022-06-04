CastleKnight Management LP Invests $239,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

