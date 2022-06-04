CastleKnight Management LP Invests $226,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

