CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,200 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

