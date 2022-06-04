CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,300 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

