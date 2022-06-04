Casper Trading Down 1.6% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $184.10 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00481913 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00447718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,912,520,861 coins and its circulating supply is 5,114,190,776 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.