CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.07

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Several brokerages recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
