CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.07

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

