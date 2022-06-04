Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $92.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $335.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $340.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $449.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CASA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 83,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 51.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

