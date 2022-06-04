Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

