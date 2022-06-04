Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
