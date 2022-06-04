Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $75.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $193.86 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $248.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CARA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 448,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.93.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $66,220 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,364,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 357,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.