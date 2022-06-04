Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.53.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

