Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.76% of Nucor worth $1,552,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

NUE opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

