Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $953,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

