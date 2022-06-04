Capital World Investors Purchases 4,047,132 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 10.43% of Regency Centers worth $1,345,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

