Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,150,552 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 639,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,217,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,041 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 414,008 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,768,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

