Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.19% of Charter Communications worth $1,393,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $491.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.47.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.86.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

