Capital World Investors Has $914.74 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.70% of Marriott International worth $914,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.