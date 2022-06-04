Capital World Investors Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,448,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,404,819 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,042,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

NYSE:COP opened at $118.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.