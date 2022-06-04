Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,492,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,017 shares of company stock worth $45,674,265 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

