Capital World Investors Buys 3,205 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 9.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,698,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 991 shares of company stock worth $308,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

MOH stock opened at $281.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

