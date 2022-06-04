Capital World Investors Acquires 4,029 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.61% of Texas Instruments worth $1,067,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,569.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.