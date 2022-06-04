Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,381,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,038,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

VZ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

