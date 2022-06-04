Capital Research Global Investors Sells 421,089 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,089 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.35% of Ferrari worth $646,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $189.71 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

