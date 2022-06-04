Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,131,035 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,131,035 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.35% of PayPal worth $769,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

