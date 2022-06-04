Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,623,837 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,623,837 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $563,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $167.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.