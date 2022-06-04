Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,795,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,192,710 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.64% of Amphenol worth $856,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.