Capital Research Global Investors Has $794.53 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 469,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $794,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 74.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $370,163,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $577.20 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $887.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

