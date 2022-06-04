Capital Research Global Investors Has $626.37 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,151,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 12.03% of StoneCo worth $626,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 20,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

