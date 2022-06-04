Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.74% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,302,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.