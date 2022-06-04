Capital Research Global Investors Buys 490,831 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,001,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

