Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

