Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

