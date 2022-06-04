Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24,713.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.