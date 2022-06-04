Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24,713.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
