Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $802,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.