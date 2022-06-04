Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,108,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,662,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

