Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 7.87% of Concentrix worth $735,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $136.74 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.