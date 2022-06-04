Capital International Investors Has $854.47 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.30% of Edison International worth $854,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

