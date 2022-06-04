Capital International Investors Has $687.83 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213,684 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,230,418 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.85% of Electronic Arts worth $687,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

