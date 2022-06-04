Capital International Investors Has $1.53 Billion Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,537,444 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.29% of Equifax worth $1,532,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

